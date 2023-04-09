GAIL Gas lowers its CNG, PNG prices

GAIL Gas lowers its CNG, PNG prices1 min read . 10:00 PM IST
- It has announced a reduction in its domestic PNG prices by ₹7 per SCM in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and ₹6 per SCM in all its other geographical areas
NEW DELHI :GAIL Gas on Sunday lowered the price of its piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) prices with immediate effect.
NEW DELHI :GAIL Gas on Sunday lowered the price of its piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) prices with immediate effect.
It has announced a reduction in its domestic PNG prices by ₹7 per SCM in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and ₹6 per SCM in all its other geographical areas. The new effective domestic PNG Prices is ₹52.50 per SCM in Dewas, Meerut, Sonipat, Taj Trapezium Zone, Raisen, Mirzapur, Dhanbad, Adityapur and Rourkela and ₹51.50 per SCM for Bengaluru & Dakshin Kannada.
It has announced a reduction in its domestic PNG prices by ₹7 per SCM in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and ₹6 per SCM in all its other geographical areas. The new effective domestic PNG Prices is ₹52.50 per SCM in Dewas, Meerut, Sonipat, Taj Trapezium Zone, Raisen, Mirzapur, Dhanbad, Adityapur and Rourkela and ₹51.50 per SCM for Bengaluru & Dakshin Kannada.
Similarly, CNG prices have also been reduced by ₹7 per kg in Karnataka GAs and Sonipat and ₹6 per kg in rest of the GAs and by New CNG Price is ₹85 per kg for Meerut & Sonipat; ₹92 per Kg for Dewas, Taj Trapezium Zone & Dehradun; Rs.82.50 per kg for Bengaluru & Dakshin Kannada; ₹87 per kg for Mirzapur, ₹91 per kg for Raisen, Dhanbad, Adityapur, Puri and Rourkela.
The decision comes just days after the union cabinet approved the new gas pricing norms.
The new guidelines aim to establish a stable pricing regime for domestic gas consumers while providing sufficient protection to producers from adverse market fluctuations, along with incentives to user industries and CGD sector. It will accelerate the expansion of CNG & PNG as a preferred fuel, and will also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint, the GAIL Gas statement said.
GAIL Gas operates in 16 geographical areas across the country and is working towards gas based economy in India.
Other players in the CGD space also have announced to cut their PNG prices post the new pricing norms.