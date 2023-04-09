GAIL Gas lowers its CNG, PNG prices

Similarly, CNG prices have also been reduced by ₹7 per kg in Karnataka GAs and Sonipat and ₹6 per kg in rest of the GAs and by New CNG Price is ₹85 per kg for Meerut & Sonipat; ₹92 per Kg for Dewas, Taj Trapezium Zone & Dehradun; Rs.82.50 per kg for Bengaluru & Dakshin Kannada; ₹87 per kg for Mirzapur, ₹91 per kg for Raisen, Dhanbad, Adityapur, Puri and Rourkela.

