GAIL India issues swap tender to buy and sell LNG over August-December: Report

GAIL India issues swap tender to buy and sell LNG over August-December: Report

Premium
GAIL India has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG
1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Jessica Jaganathan, Reuters

GAIL India has offered to swap a cargo a month over the period in a tender closing on July 26, the sources added

SINGAPORE: GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender offering liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States and seeking cargoes for delivery into India over August to December, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The state-run natural gas firm has offered to swap a cargo a month over the period in a tender closing on July 26, the sources added.

The state-run natural gas firm has offered to swap a cargo a month over the period in a tender closing on July 26, the sources added.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

