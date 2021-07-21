GAIL India issues swap tender to buy and sell LNG over August-December: Report

GAIL India has offered to swap a cargo a month over the period in a tender closing on July 26, the sources added

SINGAPORE: GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender offering liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States and seeking cargoes for delivery into India over August to December, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The state-run natural gas firm has offered to swap a cargo a month over the period in a tender closing on July 26, the sources added.

The state-run natural gas firm has offered to swap a cargo a month over the period in a tender closing on July 26, the sources added. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

