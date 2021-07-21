GAIL India issues swap tender to buy and sell LNG over August-December: Report

GAIL India issues swap tender to buy and sell LNG over August-December: Report1 min read . 10:16 AM IST
GAIL India has offered to swap a cargo a month over the period in a tender closing on July 26, the sources added
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
GAIL India has offered to swap a cargo a month over the period in a tender closing on July 26, the sources added
SINGAPORE: GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender offering liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States and seeking cargoes for delivery into India over August to December, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
SINGAPORE: GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender offering liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States and seeking cargoes for delivery into India over August to December, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
The state-run natural gas firm has offered to swap a cargo a month over the period in a tender closing on July 26, the sources added.
The state-run natural gas firm has offered to swap a cargo a month over the period in a tender closing on July 26, the sources added.
The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!