SINGAPORE : GAIL (India) has issued a tender seeking to buy two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery into India and offering two cargoes for loading from the United States, two industry sources said.

It is seeking one cargo for delivery into Dabhol LNG terminal over April 13 to 15 and another for Hazira LNG terminal over May 1 to 2, the sources said.

GAIL is also offering two cargoes for loading from Cove Point LNG over April 20 to 22 and May 10 to 12.

The tender closes on March 2, the sources said.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

