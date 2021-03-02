Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >GAIL India issues tender to buy and sell LNG for April-May
The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

GAIL India issues tender to buy and sell LNG for April-May

1 min read . 10:17 AM IST Reuters

It is seeking one cargo for delivery into Dabhol LNG terminal over April 13 to 15 and another for Hazira LNG terminal over May 1 to 2

SINGAPORE : GAIL (India) has issued a tender seeking to buy two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery into India and offering two cargoes for loading from the United States, two industry sources said.

GAIL (India) has issued a tender seeking to buy two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery into India and offering two cargoes for loading from the United States, two industry sources said.

It is seeking one cargo for delivery into Dabhol LNG terminal over April 13 to 15 and another for Hazira LNG terminal over May 1 to 2, the sources said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

It is seeking one cargo for delivery into Dabhol LNG terminal over April 13 to 15 and another for Hazira LNG terminal over May 1 to 2, the sources said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

GAIL is also offering two cargoes for loading from Cove Point LNG over April 20 to 22 and May 10 to 12.

The tender closes on March 2, the sources said.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.