GAIL India scampers for LNG as Ex-Gazprom unit falters on supplies

The Singapore unit of SEFE Marketing & Trading Ltd., formerly known as Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd., has skipped eight LNG shipments to GAIL since late May, leading to a supply deficit, the Indian company’s Finance Director Rakesh Kumar Jain said on a conference call Thursday. The gas utility is making efforts to bring forward other cargoes that are scheduled for 2023 delivery to this year and also buy LNG from the US, he said.