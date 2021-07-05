GAIL set to expand petchem, green biz

Jain said GAIL is setting up its first compressed biogas (CBG) plant in Ranchi at a cost of ₹200-300 crore. The facility will produce 5 tonnes of CBG per day and approximately 25 tonnes of bio-manure using municipal waste. “The gas produced will be fed into the city gas network supplying CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households. This will help reduce pollution," he said.