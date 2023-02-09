NEW DELHI : Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday entered into a landmark advance pricing agreement (APA) for determining the transfer pricing margin payable on its long-term LNG sourcing contract from US for the period of five years .

The APA Scheme enhances the government’s goal of promoting a non-adversarial tax system and improve the ease of doing business in India.

GAIL is the first PSU in oil & gas sector in India to successfully sign the APA. It is amongst the top 10 global LNG portfolio marketers. Its LNG portfolio is around 14 MMTPA from USA, Qatar, Australia and Russia.

GAIL has sourced 5.8 MMTPA LNG portfolio from the US alone, wherein GAIL sources LNG from Sabine Pass. In US, GAIL operates with its wholly owned subsidiary - GAIL Global (USA) Inc. GAIL has acquired 20% interest in Eagle Ford Shale Acreage. GAIL has tolling agreement with Cove Point.

Domestically, Gail has over 14500 Km of natural gas pipelines with a capacity to transport 206 MMsCMD. It connects gas sources to different gas markets to meet the natural gas demand of various industries in the country.

Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) on 30 January, 2023 posted a 92% year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax at ₹245 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022. Its net profit stood at ₹3,287 crore in the year-ago period.

The APA was signed by Joint Secretary, FT & TR -1, CBDT Rasmi Ranjan Das and R.K. Jain, Director (Finance) GAIL(India) Limited.

The APA provisions were introduced in the Income-tax Act in 2012 and the “Rollback" provisions were introduced in 2014. The APA scheme endeavours to provide certainty to taxpayers in the domain of transfer pricing by specifying the methods of pricing and setting the prices of international transactions in advance.

Since its inception, the APA scheme has been well-accepted by taxpayers and that has resulted in multiple applications (both Unilateral and Bilateral) being filed so far.

The progress of the APA scheme strengthens the government’s resolve of fostering a non-adversarial tax regime. The Indian APA programme has been appreciated nationally and internationally for being able to address complex transfer pricing issues in a fair and transparent manner.