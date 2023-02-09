GAIL signed advance pricing agreement with the CBDT
- The APA Scheme enhances the government’s goal of promoting a non-adversarial tax system and improve the ease of doing business in India
NEW DELHI : Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday entered into a landmark advance pricing agreement (APA) for determining the transfer pricing margin payable on its long-term LNG sourcing contract from US for the period of five years .
