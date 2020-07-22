Gail to commission Kochi-M'lore gas pipeline by early Aug

KOCHI : The much-delayed Kochi-Mangalore gas pipeline project of Gail India, which was initially planned to be commissioned way back in 2014, will finally see the light of the day by early next month, according to a Gail official.

The 444-km long natural gas pipeline was launched in 2009 at an estimated cost of ₹2,915 crore, and was to be commissioned five years from the project commencement.

But stiff opposition on safety and commercial grounds wherein the land price was the main, both from political parties as well as from the public, ensured that the project lingered on. This led to the project cost nearly doubling to ₹5,751 crore now.

But the bad days are finally over as the last leg of the engineering work is near completion within the next fortnight.

"The project will soon be commissioned. We really had tough time from an executional and engineering angle in laying the pipe across the Chandragiri river in Kasargod district.

"Of the total length of 1.5 km of this stretch, only a small portion is left now which will be completed by the first week of August," Tony Mathews, the head of Kochi-Mangalore Pipeline and the general manager of Gail in Kerala, told PTI on Wednesday.

“The headquarters can now choose an appropriate date for the official commissioning. We need maximum 10-15 days more to make the pipeline ready for commissioning."

Mathews said another delay, after the thorny issue of land acquisition, was resolved by offering market price to landowners, was the deluge that the state suffered in 2018 and also the Nipah virus scare in 2018 and 2019 and the COVID-19 driven lockdowns this year.

Describing the Chandragiri river stretch as an engineering marvel and the toughest stretch in the entire 444-km long project, Mathews said this 1.5 km stretch goes up to 8 meters deep in the river bed at some places for 24-inch pipes.

It has an elevation difference of 148 meters, as the river flows down a deep valley, making it one of the rarest engineering projects for the entire pipeline network across the country.

This is despite the project crossing as many as 96 waterbodies south of the Chandragiri.

The problem with this stretch is that the river flows down through a valley to the Arabian Sea, forcing us to drill horizontally from under the river bed.

“We have been working on this site for the past six-seven months, but finally our contractors NR Patel & Company has done a wonderful job," he smiles and notes that the horizontal drilling has helped them contain environmental damages.

Mathews said the first phase of the project was commissioned in August 2013 in the Kochi metropolitan areas with industrial supplies and domestic supplies from February 2016 by the Adanis.

Today the pipeline supplies 3.8 million cubic meters of gas every day to industrial and residential customers in Kochi and is set to cross 4 million cubic meters soon in the city itself, while Mangalore has a potential of 2.5 million cubic meters per day, said Mathews who has been with the project since 2012.

He said on commissioning the pipeline, gas demand in the state will touch 80-90 million cubic meters per annum from 60 million cubic meters now.

Apart from huge environmental gains, the state can also gain monetarily as it can get up to ₹800-900 crore by way of taxes alone. Already Kerala is gaining ₹340 crore in taxes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

