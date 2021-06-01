Gas cos use mobile refuelling units to expand retail sale

“We have installed an MRU at Ajivali along the old Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai-Goa highway. The infrastructure has been put in place. The facility, however, is awaiting final regulatory clearance," said a senior MGL official, adding that once the pilot is successful, it will try to bring the concept to Mumbai and adjoining municipalities. “There is a real need for opening more such stations because the vehicle population is very high here compared with the number of outlets."