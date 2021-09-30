Gas markets will get even more exciting

Predicting demand for gas is currently challenging and becoming more so. Heat waves and frigid weather often cause demand spikes, and weather is getting more extreme and unpredictable. Demand from poorer countries will likely grow with their economies. However, many have joined developed nations in promising to reduce their carbon emissions by using renewables, increasing energy efficiency and other decarbonization measures. The pace of those shifts is anyone’s guess, as is the price of a ton of carbon and what regulations or incentives might be added to the mix.