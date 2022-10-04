Gas price hike to help producers, hurt CGDs

Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd analysts said IGL needs to raise CNG prices by ₹8/kg and MGL needs to raise price by ₹9/kg to pass on the impact of the rise in feedstock cost. This would reduce CNG’s discount to gasoline/diesel from 45%/30% to 40%/20% for IGL and from 45%/30% currently to 40%/20% for MGL. This could impact volume growth as per the brokerage, which feels that for Gujarat Gas, given that the priority sector constitutes only 25% of overall volumes, the impact would be relatively small.

