Gas price surge fuels fights at FedEx, Uber over who will pay

“Everywhere you look is just expenses, expenses, expenses," said Melnik Lyudmila, a 51-year-old who quit driving for Uber and Lyft last month. The companies have tapered the big bonuses they handed to drivers at the height of a labor shortage last year, so she said the hours she spends behind the wheel aren’t worth the payout. Ms. Lyudmila, who has driven for the companies in New York City since 2016, is looking for other jobs as she waits for gas prices to fall.