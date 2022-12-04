Gas prices are dropping: here’s how much lower they might go

There continue to be regional differences in gas prices. The average price of a gallon of gasoline has fallen below $3 in Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Louisiana, Georgia and Oklahoma, according to OPIS, which is part of Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal. It is above $4 in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii, according to OPIS. While gas prices remain higher than the national average on the West Coast, the region has seen some of the biggest declines in prices in recent weeks.