Gas prices will continue to singe in the near term

The government regulates prices of gas and resets it every six months. This is based on global prices, which shot up in mid-2021 as global demand picked up after lockdowns, and again in early 2022 after the Ukraine war led to disruptions of gas supplies to Europe. The International Monetary Fund’s gas price index has risen 72% in 2022, causing the average price of India’s LNG imports to rise sharply as well. Global gas prices are now critically dependent on how quickly European demand for natural gas for its heating and other requirements are satisfied. Prices of futures gas contracts show prices staying high till February 2023, before cooling off. But if the war worsens, higher prices could persist.