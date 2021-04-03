Gas production for RIL-BP and ONGC remains a loss making proposition: Icra

Though spot prices have come down to $6-6.5 per mmBtu, low inventories as winter ends will support prices, as will demand, with north Asia and Europe looking to replenish storage. Nevertheless, the supply overhang remains with about 37.6 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) liquefaction capacity added in 2019 and 27.8 MTPA in 2020, besides which capacity additions till 2025 will be in excess of incremental demand which will weigh on gas prices.