Gas volumes hit record high on IGX in Feb

Gas volumes hit record high on IGX in Feb

The price discovered on Indian Gas Exchange has been reflective of India’s gas demand and supply including the LNG long-term, spot, and domestic gas prices.. Photo: Bloomberg 
1 min read . 01:44 PM IST Subhash Narayan

  • The average gas price discovered at the exchange during the month was 1848 or $24.6 per mmBtu while the average international spot gas price averaged at around $28

New Delhi: The Indian Gas Exchange traded a record 20,44,000 mmBtu gas in February and delivered the highest-ever volume of 22,69,500 mmBtu in the month. 

The highest single-day trade of 6,88,500 mmBtu was achieved on 15 February. The average gas price discovered at the exchange during the month was 1848 or $24.6 per mmBtu while the average international spot gas price averaged at around $28.

During the month, all international benchmarks such as were close to their highs at about $30+ while price at the Henry Hub was $4.46.

The price discovered on Indian Gas Exchange has been reflective of India’s gas demand and supply including the LNG long-term, spot, and domestic gas prices.

Another key highlight during the month was onboarding of the prominent market leaders - Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Torrent Gas, Adani Total Private Limited (ATPL), Tata Power Trading Company Limited (TPTCL), as IGX New Members.

Cumulatively more than 88 lakh mmBtu has been traded at the IGX platform during the fiscal year 2021-22.

IGX facilitates delivery-based trades in six different contracts – Day-Ahead, Daily, Weekday, Weekly, Fortnightly and Monthly – at designated physical hubs of Dahej, Hazira, Dabhol, Jaigarh and KG Basin. Currently, the trades can be executed for three consecutive months in different contracts.

