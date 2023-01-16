GAW, CapitaLand eye CleanMax stake

GAW, CapitaLand eye CleanMax stake2 min read . 12:51 AM IST
The growing investor interest in India’s green economy is boosted by its efforts to promote renewable power. India has the fourth largest installed renewable energy capacity of 166 GW
NEW DELHI :Hong Kong-based investor GAW Capital Partners and Singapore’s CapitaLand Investment Ltd, among others, are looking at a majority stake in rooftop solar power producer CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd for an enterprise value of around $550 million, said two people in the know.
Other investors participating in the sale process run by Rothschild and Co. include Brookfield Asset Management Inc., National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and US’s I Squared Capital. The deal structure involves a majority buyout and raising fresh capital. The companies have submitted non binding offers (NBOs) for the deal.
US investor Augment Infrastructure is the majority stake holder in CleanMax. In 2001, it had acquired Warburg Pincus LLC’s as well as International Finance Corp.’s shares for ₹1,650 crore.
CleanMax has a 1-GW operational renewables portfolio. It supplies 600 MW to corporate customers. It also has 350 MW of operational solar rooftop capacity across India, Thailand and the UAE. A Rothschild spokesperson declined to comment. Queries emailed to spokespersons of CleanMax Enviro Energy, Augment Infrastructure, GAW Cap, CapitaLand, Brookfield, I Squared Capital and NIIF on Thursday did not elicit any response till press time.
The growing investor interest in India’s green economy is boosted by its efforts to promote renewable power. India has the fourth largest installed renewable energy capacity of 166 GW. According to Central Electricity Authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement will be at 817GW, more than half of which will be renewable energy. Considering that the commercial and industrial sector in India is matured, there is a growing consolidation in the segment, which is generally insulated from risks such as power procurement curtailment by discoms.
Open access allows large consumers of electricity to buy power from the open market, not depending on a an expensive grid. As reported by Mint, Canada’s Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo), Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (OMERS), Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and I Squared Capital are also looking to back Hyderabad-based renewable energy firm Fourth Partner Energy Pvt. Ltd.
With assets of $33.6 billion under management, Gas Capital Partners is a private equity firm focussed on real estate. It is looking at opportunities in India. CapitaLand is already present in India’s real estate space. NIIF controls Bengaluru-based Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd, which is also backed by CDC Group, UK’s development finance institution, and EverSource Capital-backed Green Growth Equity Fund. Ayana has 2.2 GW solar power generation portfolio.
A number of green energy projects, such as e-commerce giant Amazon‘s wind and solar merchant power portfolio to sell on electricity exchanges. Torrent Power Ltd is in talks with ReNew Energy Global Plc to acquire 1.1 GW clean energy capacity at an enterprise value of $1.2 billion.
Petronas, Sembcorp Industries, BP Plc, Norway’s state-run electricity firm Statkraft, I Squared Capital, and JSW Neo Energy are looking to buy Continuum Green Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd at an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.