GAW, CapitaLand eye CleanMax stake

The growing investor interest in India’s green economy is boosted by its efforts to promote renewable power. India has the fourth largest installed renewable energy capacity of 166 GW. According to Central Electricity Authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement will be at 817GW, more than half of which will be renewable energy. Considering that the commercial and industrial sector in India is matured, there is a growing consolidation in the segment, which is generally insulated from risks such as power procurement curtailment by discoms.