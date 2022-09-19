Gazprom issue: India won’t seek arbitration or penalty3 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 01:33 AM IST
- Failure of Gazprom to honour deal to supply LNG is being dealt with at the highest level of govt
NEW DELHI : The failure of Russian government-owned Gazprom, the world’s largest explorer of natural gas, to honour the terms of a deal to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to state-run GAIL (India) Ltd is being dealt with bilaterally at the highest level of the Indian government, said two government officials aware of the development.