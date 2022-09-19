Gazprom issue: India won’t seek arbitration or penalty

While the Russian cargo started arriving in India starting June 2018, supplies have stalled since May this year, following the outbreak of the Ukraine war. “This is being taken up diplomatically, and it will get sorted out because, at the end of the day, Russians have to sell their gas. And this is not being viewed only in terms of commercial interest, but India is one of the countries that has sided with Russia in the Ukraine conflict," said one of the officials cited above. “While it may look like we are sitting on the fence, we are actually siding with Russia as we have not voted against them in any forum. It is just not only one perspective. When the government of India takes a view, it looks at it from an overarching prism."