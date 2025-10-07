US sanctions-hit Russian energy giant in talks for LNG terminal at Kakinada port
Rituraj Baruah , Manas Pimpalkhare 6 min read 07 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy firm under US sanctions, is in talks to invest $600 million to build an LNG terminal at Kakinada port. But will this hurt already souring India-US ties?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy giant under US sanctions, is in talks to build a 5 million tonne LNG regasification terminal at Kakinada port on India’s east coast, as part of plans to invest in Indian ports and gas infrastructure.
Executives of Kakinada Seaports Ltd, Gazprom, and representatives of the Russian Federation embassy in New Delhi are expected to meet this week to discuss the modalities of the proposed $600 million investment, four people said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story