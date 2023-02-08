GE Grid Solutions wins order to modernize 39 substations in Nepal
- The master control centers will be monitored by GE Digital Solutions. The project is funded by Asian Development Bank
NEW DELHI : GE’s Grid Solutions business on Wednesday announced that it has been awarded with a multi-million dollar contract from Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to automate 39 substations of various ratings across Nepal, including construction of six Master Control Centers (MCCs).
