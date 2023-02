NEW DELHI : GE’s Grid Solutions business on Wednesday announced that it has been awarded with a multi-million dollar contract from Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to automate 39 substations of various ratings across Nepal, including construction of six Master Control Centers (MCCs).

“The MCCs will be monitored by GE Digital Solutions. The project is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB)," the company said in a statement.

The project scope also includes retrofitting of relay panels and other electrical components in the substations.

After the substations are automated, GE will connect the substations to Nepal’s National Load Dispatch Center (NLDC) to enable real-time monitoring of power transmitting through these substations.

“Our objective is to improve the reliability, efficiency, and financial sustainability of the electricity supply in Nepal. Modernization of these substations will help strengthen Nepal’s power transmission network to meet current and future demands, improve reliability and quality of supply, and reduce losses. We are happy to award this contract to GE as part of this mission," said Kul Man Ghising, Managing Director, NEA.

Following years of chronic electricity shortages during Nepal’s dry winter months, the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has significantly improved the country’s power generation capacity in recent years.

However, the transmission system continues to need strengthening to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted supply of power from generating locations to the load centers.

In 2016, the Nepal’s government initiated plans to install an additional 10,000 MW of generation capacity over the next 10 years and export the excess electricity to neighboring countries. These plans demanded the immediate upgrade and expansion of the country’s transmission systems.