GE, IHI to develop ammonia-based gas turbines

NEW DELHI : GE Gas Power and IHI Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding to develop ammonia combustion technologies for heavy duty gas turbines to generate electricity with reduced or near zero CO₂ emissions, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The collaboration aligns with the companies’ commitment to support the global transition towards a lower-carbon future in the power generation sector.

The MoU marks a significant milestone following the announcement in June 2021 of the first MoU between GE and IHI to carry out an economic assessment for the use of ammonia as a carbon-free fuel for both existing and new gas turbines.

As part of the MoU, both parties will further define a technology roadmap to develop gas turbine technologies by 2030 that will enable GE’s 6F.03, 7F and 9F gas turbines to fire up to 100% ammonia in a safe and commercially competitive manner, with potential implementation across additional gas turbines in the future.

“GE -- as a leader in combustion technologies -- will bring its extensive experience and expertise in engineering and manufacturing gas turbine combustors and balance of plant systems. GE continues to play an important role in supporting the advancement of the world’s energy goals, working alongside IHI Corporation which is a leader in developing ammonia combustion technologies and value chain development globally," said Scott Strazik, CEO, GE Vernova.

“We hope that this collaboration will pave the way for power plant operators to pursue the adoption of carbon-free fuels such as ammonia for power generation in their GE gas turbines and significantly contribute towards lowering carbon emissions in the power sector globally."

“IHI continues to develop businesses across the entire fuel ammonia value chain, from production to transport, storage and utilization. Through this collaboration with GE, we will focus our efforts on satisfying domestic and overseas demand for large- scale ammonia gas turbines, stimulating further demand for fuel ammonia and expanding the fuel ammonia value chain to rapidly realize a carbon-neutral society," said Hiroshi Ide, President, IHI Corporation.