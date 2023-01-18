GE, IHI to develop ammonia-based gas turbines

GE, IHI to develop ammonia-based gas turbines2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 08:39 PM IST
- The collaboration aligns with the companies’ commitment to support the global transition towards a lower-carbon future in the power generation sector
NEW DELHI : GE Gas Power and IHI Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding to develop ammonia combustion technologies for heavy duty gas turbines to generate electricity with reduced or near zero CO₂ emissions, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.