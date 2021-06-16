New Delhi: GE Renewable Energy on Wednesday said it will supply and commission wind power turbines for Continuum Green Energy’s 148.5 megawatt (MW) Bhuj wind park in Gujarat.

Continuum Green Energy won this project in the sixth tranche of wind projects auctioned by state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI). Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners invested $212.03 million in Continuum Wind Energy in 2012.

“GE Renewable Energy announced today its selection by Continuum Green Energy India Pvt Ltd (Continuum Green Energy) to supply, install and commission 55 sets of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the 148.5MW Morjar, Bhuj wind farm in Gujarat, India," the firms said in a joint statement.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s wind energy generation impacted by low wind speeds due to climate change as reported by Mint earlier. This has prompted wind turbine manufacturers to introduce new turbines targeted at low and ultra-low wind conditions.

“This is another success for GE’s 2.7-132 wind turbine which has proven to be the technology of choice for customers in India due to its industry leading performance at India’s low wind speeds," the statement added.

This comes in the backdrop of one of the largest tranches of Indian clean energy contracts on offer, with developers eyeing projects of at least 9 gigawatt (GW) that will be bid out over the next three weeks. This includes a 1.2 GW capacity to be auctioned by SECI through its 11th tranche.

India has set a target of building 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, including 60GW of wind power. At the end of March 2021, the country had in place capacity to produce 38.78GW of wind power.

