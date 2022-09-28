GE Renewable to supply 81 wind turbines to Continuum Green Energy for 218 MW projects

The wind farms, which are being managed by Continuum, will provide local businesses and consumers with accessible, affordable, and reliable energy
NEW DELHI :GE Renewable Energy on Wednesday announced it will supply, install, and commission 81 units of onshore wind turbines for Continuum Green Energy’s 218 MW wind power projects across Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, the company said in a statement.
According to the official press release, the orders have been placed by Continuum subsidiaries Continuum MP Windfarm Development Pvt Ltd and Dalavaipuram Renewables Private Limited.
The wind farms, which are being managed by Continuum, will provide local businesses and consumers with accessible, affordable, and reliable energy. Continuum is a leading player in offering bespoke green energy supply solutions to the Indian market.
Deepak Maloo, Regional Sales Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind in Asia Pacific said, “We look forward to furthering our partnership with Continuum in the future as they continue to build out their renewable energy portfolio in India. Over the last year, we have secured over ~2GW of orders in India making us one of the largest wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier in the country."
Arvind Bansal, CEO for Continuum Green Energy said, “We are happy to collaborate with GE in our endeavor to accelerate India’s energy transition towards a sustainable and carbon neutral future. GE is a trusted partner to Continuum. Our common purpose of delivering green energy to power the future of the planet brings together lot of synergies. "
Last year, Continuum and GE signed an agreement to supply turbines for Continuum’s 148. 5MW Morjar, Bhuj and 99.9 MW Rajkot wind farms in Gujarat, India.