GECL to commence shale exploration programme

GECL to commence shale exploration programme1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
- The GAIL pipeline installation is progressing well and offers the company an ability to deliver additional future production volumes to new customers and markets
Integrated coal bed methane (CBM) company, Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited on Thursday announced that it has executed an amendment to its Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) and will now progress with its shale exploration program.
Integrated coal bed methane (CBM) company, Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited on Thursday announced that it has executed an amendment to its Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) and will now progress with its shale exploration program.
Prashant Modi, Managing Director & CEO of Great Eastern, said: “We are thrilled to achieve this significant milestone by executing an amendment to our PML and will now commence our Shale Programme. Given the large potential Shale Gas resource in our Raniganj (South) block of up to 6.63 TCF of original gas in place, it provides an exciting and excellent growth opportunity for the Company."
Prashant Modi, Managing Director & CEO of Great Eastern, said: “We are thrilled to achieve this significant milestone by executing an amendment to our PML and will now commence our Shale Programme. Given the large potential Shale Gas resource in our Raniganj (South) block of up to 6.63 TCF of original gas in place, it provides an exciting and excellent growth opportunity for the Company."
The GAIL pipeline installation is progressing well and offers the Company an ability to deliver additional future production volumes to new customers and markets and, coupled with the increasing demand for natural gas both in India and globally and the Shale Programme, all provide support for the overall growth strategy and vision of the Company.
“We will now make plans for the initial core wells in the Shale Program and, based on the results obtained, we will then progress to a development plan to drill pilot production wells," Modi said.
“Our Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) and CSR policies along with our commitment to sustainable practices all help us provide an alternative and cleaner source of energy to our customers that improves the air quality of the region and contributes towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," he added.
GECL is a fully integrated gas production, development, and exploration Company in India. Gas is being produced from the Raniganj (South) block in West Bengal, which covers 210 sq. km with 9.25 TCF of Original Gas-in-Place. The Company’s second license is the Mannargudi block in Tamil Nadu, which covers 667 sq. km with 0.98 TCF of Original Gas-in-Place.