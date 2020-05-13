Gencos hope liquidity infusion will lead to long-term reforms

MUMBAI : While the ₹90,000 crore liquidity infusion for discoms is much-needed lifeline for state-owned power distribution companies (discoms), power generators say it should be strongly linked to reforms that ensure operational inefficiencies which causes huge losses must end. Generating companies (gencos) are also waiting to see the fine print of this policy and the interest rates of the liquidity plan, which will affect their decision to avail it.

"This liquidity infusion for discoms has been one of our three demands from the Ministry of Power since March," Ashok Khurana, Director General, Association of Power Producers, told Mint. "We knew that if this (lockdown) situation continues and power demand falls, discoms will be unable to pay gencos. Our other demands were for a moratorium on loans (which the RBI has granted) and deferment in coal payments. I hope the government quickly formulates the scheme details and it gets adopted by state governments."

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) will infuse the liquidity by raising an amount of about ₹90,000 crore from the market against the receivables of discoms. The state governments will provide a guarantee. A power sector generator, on the condition of anonymity, told Mint that these loans passed on to discoms will be priced at 8-8.25%, attractive enough for nearly bankrupt companies to make a grab for them. Many of these discoms have been knocking at the doors of PFC and REC in recent months seeking financial support, he said. Discoms' accumulated dues now touch ₹92,000 crore.

"The liquidity infusion into discoms will breathe fresh life into the power sector and protect discoms from going bankrupt," Sumant Sinha, Chairman and MD, ReNew Power said. "This money will help the discoms to repay most of the outstanding payments that they owe to power generators, restarting the virtuous cycle of liquidity, higher investments and rapid growth for the power sector. This may also be an opportune time for the government to convince states to expedite distribution sector reforms so that distribution companies don’t need a bailout next time and are able to become financially viable entities."

"In the thermal power sector, the first 3 links in the chain - coal miners, railways and transmission lines - get paid in advance while gencos have to wait for months to get paid. Gencos cannot curtail power production if they don't get paid, so we have to keep supplying and incurring these costs. Most gencos have done this so far by taking loans. So the liquidity support now for discoms is very positive for gencos and will ensure uninterrupted power supply," Khurana said.

"We should wait to see the fine print of this policy," the power generator quoted above told Mint. "Will there be conditions to the loan that make it unattractive and over what period will this money come? We also need the government to force deep-seated reforms on discoms, such as stopping cross subsidies and curtailing transmission and distribution losses."

