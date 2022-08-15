Gencos regulate power supply to discoms amid unpaid dues3 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 11:48 PM IST
- Generation companies cut supply by 25% of the contracted volume to discoms in Meghalaya, Sikkim
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Power generation companies (gencos) have started regulating power supply to distribution companies (discoms) which have deferred paying their monthly dues, with supplies to those in Meghalaya and Sikkim cut by a quarter, two officials aware of the development said.