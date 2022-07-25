German lessons for the energy transition
- Shift to cleaner energy sources is making fossil fuel markets more volatile and utility investing riskier
Green energy was supposed to be the unreliable one.
Green energy was supposed to be the unreliable one.
The obvious lesson from the state bailout of German utility Uniper agreed on Friday is geopolitical: Russia has turned out to be an untrustworthy partner. But another plotline in this cautionary tale is the shift toward sustainable power sources, which is making fossil fuel markets more brittle and uncertain.
The obvious lesson from the state bailout of German utility Uniper agreed on Friday is geopolitical: Russia has turned out to be an untrustworthy partner. But another plotline in this cautionary tale is the shift toward sustainable power sources, which is making fossil fuel markets more brittle and uncertain.
Natural gas was once seen as a safe, reliable fuel that would complement growing supplies of renewable power during the energy transition. Uniper bet the house on Russian sources. When Moscow weaponized energy, the utility was left buying expensive gas on the spot market to replace the shortfall in Russian deliveries. Berlin has stepped in with a total of €15 billion, equivalent to $15.3 billion, in equity and credit lines, prompting wild movements in the stock. It fell almost 8% Monday after a 29% plunge Friday.
Uniper was the “legacy" business of German utility E.ON, spun out in 2016 to allow its former owner to focus on renewables, networks and customers. Uniper promised investors “supply security," but only six years later the boring old business needed rescuing. As in investment, past performance isn’t a good predictor of the future in today’s rapidly changing power markets.
Energy systems are highly entrenched, consisting of long-lived equipment both to produce energy and to use it. It can be tempting to think change will be slow, particularly as new projects take years to build and the machines and processes which consume energy are also expensive to replace. That inelasticity of demand and supply creates inertia, but can also cause big price swings when things do change and the market doesn’t balance.
The transition could now be happening faster than expected. Fossil fuel investments remain limited, despite today’s tight supply and high prices. In contrast, clean energy investments are rising as many sustainable options are already cost effective. Two-thirds of electricity is generated in countries where it is cheaper to build new solar or onshore wind than to run existing coal or gas power facilities, according to BloombergNEF.
There are other forces for change too: Extreme weather is testing existing facilities; energy security has re-emerged as a priority; and higher fuel and emission prices increase the risk of stranded assets.
Uniper’s fate also highlights one way in which energy markets will stay the same: Politics will play an outsize role. On a grand scale, the clean energy push will create new geopolitical winners while threatening some old ones. Although Vladimir Putin has used his gas weapon in Europe to great effect this year, Russia’s power will wane as the world goes green.
Today’s high prices also are benefiting some producers and traders while squeezing their customers, including utilities like Uniper that are too important to fail. For shareholders, that brings risks of dilution from state bailouts or even full nationalizations, as with France’s EDF. Other utilities have been hit by domestic politics: Legislators tend to be quick to react to rising fuel prices. European countries have levied windfall taxes and price caps. President Biden has pressured producers to drill more.
Many developed countries have grown used to relatively plentiful, reliable and affordable energy. Whatever the outcome of the war in Ukraine, the coming years of transition are likely to offer nothing of the sort.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text