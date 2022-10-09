Germany finally says the F-word: ‘Fracking’4 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 05:50 PM IST
A country used to buying gas elsewhere suddenly remembers there’s a lot in the ground at home
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has produced a string of surprising changes in Germany over the past seven months: substantially higher defense spending, delivery of lethal weapons to a combat zone, new realism on the limits of trade-based diplomacy.