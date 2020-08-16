Germany may soon join International Solar Alliance

Getting a resource rich Germany onboard will also help add to the financial efforts of the ISA, with India planning to set up a World Solar Bank (WSB) to be set up to disburse around $50 billion to ISA member countries over the next ten years. According to the preliminary plans being discussed, the Bank may require a total equity capital of $10 billion and a paid-up capital of $2 billion for setting up solar projects. The idea being explored by ISA may also involve co-financing solar projects with other multilateral development banks and initially support sovereign guarantee backed solar projects in member countries.