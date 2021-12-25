‘Get involved in the production of green hydrogen’, Gadkari tells farmers

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged farmers to get involved in the production of green hydrogen, and "tap the huge opportunity". Calling it a "future of alternate fuel", Gadkari said green hydrogen can be made from bio-mass, bio-organic waste, and dirty water, and can be a substitute for coal import.

Speaking at the inauguration event of an exhibition organised by 'Agrovision', the minister added that "Steel plants, tractors, buses, railways and all other industries will run on green hydrogen. This is the future and now farmers should not only produce ethanol, bio-LNG but also green hydrogen and tap the huge opportunity".

Green hydrogen is the term given when the gas is generated entirely by renewable energy, while the other variety, that is produced by steam reforming of natural gas, is called grey hydrogen.

The union transport minister has always emphasized the use of green hydrogen in the country. This month only, Gadkari said, "I have a plan to run buses, trucks, and cars on green hydrogen that would be produced using sewage water and solid waste in cities...I am trying to create value from waste," during the sixth National Summit on Financial Inclusion.

Gadkari, in an attempt to "make people believe" that vehicles can ply on hydrogen extracted from wastewater, said, "I've bought a pilot project car that would run on green hydrogen produced in an oil research institute in Faridabad. I would take a ride of the city to make people believe..."

The pursuit of a hydrogen economy has become the new frontier in technologically advanced countries.

Hydrogen can be used to generate clean energy -- a key development for many nations transitioning towards net carbon zero. India is the latest to display an ambitious hydrogen push.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the country’s plan to become a global hub for hydrogen production and exports through a National Hydrogen Mission worth ₹850 crores (US$114.3 million) over the next three years. He said green hydrogen — energy storage created by using renewables to power the electrolysis of water — will greatly reduce India’s carbon emissions.

