New Delhi: The Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant, a joint venture project between Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) and the Uttar Pradesh government, is expected to begin operations by the end of this year, the ministry of coal said in a statement. The plant is slated to generate 1980 MW energy from three units of 660 MW capacity each.

With an estimated cost of ₹19,406 crore, the project aims to significantly contribute to the energy requirements of the region, it added.

Currently in the implementation phase, the first phase of the power plant is expected to become operational as per plans. The plant is expected to cater to the power needs of Uttar Pradesh, providing a substantial 1478.28 MW of electricity. Additionally, it will supply 492.72 MW of power to Assam, bolstering overall power distribution in the country.

NLCIL has also undertaken plans to set up another thermal power plant in Talabira, Odisha. This proposed plant, projected to have a capacity of 2400 MW across three units of 800 MW each, will be strategically located near the Talabira coal mines of NLCIL.

Valued at R. 19,422 crore, the Talabira Thermal Power Plant is currently in the process of acquiring land and securing necessary clearances. Upon completion of the tendering process, construction is set to commence by the year-end.

The Talabira Thermal Power Plant will serve as a power hub for multiple states, including supplying 1450 MW to Tamil Nadu, 100 MW to Pondicherry, and 400 MW to Kerala. The project is expected to be completed by the year 2028-29, thereby significantly contributing to the energy requirements of the southern states.

According to the ministry, CIL has planned to set up two thermal power plants. One is being set up as joint venture with Madhya Pradesh Govt near Amarkantak. This will be 1x660 MW at an estimated cost of Rs. 5,600 crore and the project is in advance stage of approval.

Coal India Ltd subsidiary, SECL will invest Rs. 857 crore as equity. It will be implemented by a joint venture between SECL and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Ltd. The work on this project is likely to start by the end of this financial year and will be completed by 2028. Required land for the project has already been arranged.

Another subsidiary MCL has set up Mahanadi Basin Power Limited, a fully owned subsidiary. This is planning to set up 2x800 MW thermal power plant near its Basundhara Mines, another pithead plant. As per the interest received from different States 4000 MW worth of PPAs are in pipeline. The estimated project cost is Rs. 15,947 crore. Work on this project is likely to start by the middle of the next year and likely to be completed by 2028.

Ministry of Coal has advised all subsidiaries of CIL to identify suitable de-coaled land which can be offered for setting up of new pithead thermal power plants.