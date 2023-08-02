NLCIL’s Ghatampur thermal plant to generate 1,980 MW power by year-end2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 05:49 PM IST
The Ghatampur plant is expected to cater to the power needs of Uttar Pradesh and will also supply power to Assam
New Delhi: The Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant, a joint venture project between Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) and the Uttar Pradesh government, is expected to begin operations by the end of this year, the ministry of coal said in a statement. The plant is slated to generate 1980 MW energy from three units of 660 MW capacity each.
