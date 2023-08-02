NLCIL’s Ghatampur thermal plant to generate 1,980 MW power by year-end

Another subsidiary MCL has set up Mahanadi Basin Power Limited, a fully owned subsidiary. This is planning to set up 2x800 MW thermal power plant near its Basundhara Mines, another pithead plant. As per the interest received from different States 4000 MW worth of PPAs are in pipeline. The estimated project cost is Rs. 15,947 crore. Work on this project is likely to start by the middle of the next year and likely to be completed by 2028.

