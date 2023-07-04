GIC to buy 74% stake in Genus Power’s smart metering venture for $2 billion

GIC to buy 74% stake in Genus Power’s smart metering venture for $2 billion2 min read 04 Jul 2023, 07:51 PM IST
Post the deal, Gem View Investment, an affiliate of GIC will hold a majority stake of 74% and controlling rights in the platform, while Genus will hold the remaining 26%
New Delhi: Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC will acquire a 74% stake in Genus Power & Infrastructure’s new smart metering solutions venture for $2 billion, the company said in a press release.
