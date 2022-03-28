GIP appoints StanChart for Vector Green Energy sale

According to a 16 March statement from Fitch Ratings, “The high court judgement on 15 March 2022 affirmed that tariffs fixed in PPAs cannot be renegotiated during the term of the PPAs, typically 25 years. Changes to PPAs, if any, can be made with the consent of both parties and not unilaterally. The court also set aside the December 2019 judgement by the same court to make interim payments based on tariffs of ₹2.43/kWh and ₹2.44/kWh for wind and solar power generation, respectively, which were around half the tariffs in the PPAs. Fitch believes the ruling will also bolster investor confidence in the renewable energy sector as risks of tariff renegotiation and payment delays are mitigated."