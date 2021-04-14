GIP’ Vector Green Energy plans to raise Rs1237 crore through a green bond

GIP is an infrastructure-focused global private equity player and manages $70 billion of assets including 15GW of renewable projects. Of Vector Green’ 652 MW wind and solar power project portfolio in India across a dozen states, a substantive part of it was acquired from IDFC Alternatives in 2018. Vector Green had also acquired 306MW solar projects from RattanIndia Group in September last year.

