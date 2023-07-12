Global Biofuel Alliance to boost global trade: Puri2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:01 AM IST
The minister said the alliance will provide a boost to global trade, secure the supply and availability of biofuels and coordinate internationally recognized standards and codes
New Delhi: The Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) will boost global trade and secure availability of biofuels, said the union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×