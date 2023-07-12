New Delhi: The Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) will boost global trade and secure availability of biofuels, said the union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

Addressing an event here on Tuesday, the minister said: "The alliance will provide a boost to global trade, secure the supply and availability of biofuels and coordinate internationally recognized standards and codes."

The alliance will be a competent organization which will set technical standards for sustainable aviation fuel business in collaboration with relevant industry bodies. It would have a three-category membership structure bringing together member countries, partner organizations and industries.

Noting that it has received interest from countries, he said that the membership to the alliance would also be open for interested countries beyond G20 members. India, Brazil and the US are the current signatories to the alliance. The alliance will be open for membership on 22 July.

"Globally, sustainable biofuels is one of the most important alternative sources of energy and will significantly contribute in achieving Net Zero. It is already economically viable and hence is in the fore front of emerging fuels," he said. IEA estimates that the percentage mix of liquid and gaseous biofuels in liquid and gaseous fuels can grow from the current 1.6% up to 15.8% by 2050 in the net zero scenarios.

India has an ambitious biofuel programme. Currently all fuel pumps in the country sell 10% ethanol (E10) blended petrol. India achieved the target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol in June last year, ahead of the targeted timeline of November 2022.

Government now aims to roll out E20 petrol across the country by FY25-26.

He also said that E20 petrol, or petrol with 20% ethanol, is now available at 1,350 fuel retail outlets and will be available all over the country by 2025.

“India is a success story in biofuels. India’s bioenergy story has the potential to be replicated in other countries while highlighting the value biofuels can bring to energy security, decarbonization, and a circular economy to life," Puri said.