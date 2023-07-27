Global coal demand to remain at record levels in 2023: Report

New Delhi: Global coal consumption, which hit an all-time high in 2022, is expected to stay at those levels in 2023, driven by robust growth in Asia’s power generation and industrial sectors, despite declines in the United States and Europe, according to the latest market update from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In 2022, coal consumption surged 3.3% to a staggering 8.3 billion tonne, setting a new all-time record. The IEA’s mid-year coal market update predicts that 2023 will witness coal consumption hovering around this record level due to robust growth in Asia for power generation and industrial applications, offsetting declines in the United States and Europe.

Notably, the report highlights that small declines in coal-fired power generation in 2023 and 2024 are expected to be compensated by an increase in the industrial use of coal. However, variations in coal demand across geographic regions are evident. The major contributors to global coal consumption in 2023 are projected to be China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, together accounting for a staggering three-quarters of total coal consumption worldwide.

While the European Union saw minimal growth in coal demand in 2022, primarily due to a temporary surge in coal-fired power generation balanced by lower use in industry, the trend is expected to change this year. European coal consumption is predicted to witness a significant decline in 2023 as renewable energy sources expand and nuclear and hydropower recover from previous slumps. Similarly, the United States is also transitioning away from coal, largely influenced by lower natural gas prices.

The coal market has endured a turbulent few years, marked by the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, a strong post-pandemic rebound in 2021, and the upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, 2023 seems to be exhibiting more predictable and stable patterns in global coal demand. In the first half of 2023, global coal demand is estimated to have grown by approximately 1.5%, reaching a total of around 4.7 billion tonne. This growth is attributed to a 1% increase in power generation and a 2% rise in non-power industrial uses.

Regionally, the United States and the European Union experienced a faster-than-expected decline in coal demand during the first half of 2023, with declines of 24% and 16%, respectively. In contrast, China and India, being the two largest consumers, witnessed coal demand growth of over 5% during the same period, effectively offsetting declines seen in other parts of the world.

“Coal is the largest single source of carbon emissions from the energy sector, and in Europe and the United States, the growth of clean energy has put coal use into structural decline," said IEA Director of Energy Markets and Security Keisuke Sadamori.

“But demand remains stubbornly high in Asia, even as many of those economies have significantly ramped up renewable energy sources. We need greater policy efforts and investments – backed by stronger international cooperation – to drive a massive surge in clean energy and energy efficiency to reduce coal demand in economies where energy needs are growing fast."

The shift of coal demand towards Asia is evident as China and India collectively accounted for two-thirds of global consumption in 2021. In 2023, their share is expected to rise to nearly 70%. On the production side, China, India, and Indonesia are the top three coal producers, with all three achieving record production levels in 2022. In March 2023, both China and India achieved new milestones, setting monthly production records. However, the United States, which was once the world’s largest coal producer, has seen a significant decline in production since its peak in 2008.

After experiencing extreme volatility and high prices in the previous year, coal prices declined in the first half of 2023, reaching levels similar to those seen in the summer of 2021. This decrease was driven by abundant supply and lower natural gas prices. The shift in thermal coal pricing returned it to a position below coking coal, while the premium for Australian coal narrowed due to eased production disruptions caused by La Niña weather patterns. Russian coal found new markets after being barred in Europe, albeit often at discounted rates.

With the affordability of coal improving, some price-sensitive buyers have turned to imports. China witnessed a near-doubling of coal imports in the first half of 2023, and the global coal trade for the year is projected to grow by over 7%, outpacing overall demand growth and approaching the record levels seen in 2019. Seaborne coal trade in 2023 may even surpass the record of 1.3 billion tonnes set in 2019.