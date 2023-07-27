Global coal demand to remain at record levels in 2023: Report

Global coal demand to remain at record levels in 2023: Report3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:53 PM IST
In the first half of 2023, global coal demand is estimated to have grown by approximately 1.5%, reaching a total of around 4.7 billion tonne. This growth is attributed to a 1% increase in power generation and a 2% rise in non-power industrial uses.
New Delhi: Global coal consumption, which hit an all-time high in 2022, is expected to stay at those levels in 2023, driven by robust growth in Asia’s power generation and industrial sectors, despite declines in the United States and Europe, according to the latest market update from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
