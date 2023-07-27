Global coal demand to remain at record levels in 2023: Report

The shift of coal demand towards Asia is evident as China and India collectively accounted for two-thirds of global consumption in 2021. In 2023, their share is expected to rise to nearly 70%. On the production side, China, India, and Indonesia are the top three coal producers, with all three achieving record production levels in 2022. In March 2023, both China and India achieved new milestones, setting monthly production records. However, the United States, which was once the world’s largest coal producer, has seen a significant decline in production since its peak in 2008.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}