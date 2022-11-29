Global crude prices may rise due to supply concerns: Report1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 04:43 PM IST
Expectations of a strong winter, China easing its covid policy and likely capping of Russian oil prices may lead to a jump in prices
Expectations of a strong winter, China easing its covid policy and likely capping of Russian oil prices may lead to a jump in prices
New Delhi: International crude oil prices are likely to rise the near to medium term, primarily due to supply concerns, according to a report by brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services.