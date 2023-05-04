GEAPP announces key partnerships to support India’s clean energy goals

New Delhi: The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) in India has announced strategic partnerships to support India’s goal of achieving clean energy independence by 2047.

As part of the partnership, GEAPP will collaborate with Indian Railways to help in their solarisation of transport, Ashoka University to develop knowledge documents and research papers for policymakers, and Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT) to develop the Waste to Energy (WTE) and Compressed Biogas (CBG) market.

GEAPP has also launched ENTICE, the International Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge, aimed at supporting innovators in scaling up their energy transition-focused ideas and solutions.

According to Ravi Venkatesan, chairman of GEAPP, “GEAPP is dedicated to empowering India’s energy sector through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions. Our ENTICE programme is designed to help startups and entrepreneurs in solving critical problems, which will help India become a leader in renewable energy and offer a blueprint to lift other emerging economies out of energy poverty."

PK Sinha, country advisor, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) in India said, “GEAPP aims to be the pillar of support for energy transition in India. We are driven to bring about change and achieve a clean and sustainable energy future."

Saurabh Kumar, GEAPP’s India Head, added, “With a passionate team, engaged partnerships, and cutting-edge technology, we aim to transform industries and drive sustainable growth for the nation."

GEAPP’s mission and strategy in India are aligned with the government’s priorities to achieve energy security, sustainability and economic growth. By working with government agencies, private sector companies, and local communities, GEAPP will help to support India’s energy transition and meet its climate and sustainable development goals.

The partnerships announced by GEAPP are part of India’s efforts to become a leader in renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint.