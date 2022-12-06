Global energy crisis a ‘historic turning point’ for renewables: IEA

Beyond Europe, the upward revision in renewable power growth for the next five years is also driven by China, the US and India, which are all implementing policies and introducing regulatory and market reforms more quickly than previously planned to combat the energy crisis. As a result of its recent 14th Five-Year Plan, China is expected to account for almost half of new global renewable power capacity additions over the 2022-2027 period. Meanwhile, the US Inflation Reduction Act has provided new support and long-term visibility for the expansion of renewables in the United States.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}