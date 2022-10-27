Global energy crisis is historic turning point towards cleaner fuels: IEA

New Delhi: The global energy crisis will be a “historic turning point" towards cleaner fuels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, and added that global demand for fossil fuels has shown a “peak or plateau" across all scenarios.
The IEA report said the global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing profound and long-lasting changes that have the potential to hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system.
“Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, not just for the time being, but for decades to come," said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.
“The energy world is shifting dramatically before our eyes. Government responses around the world promise to make this a historic and definitive turning point towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system," Birol added.
“Today’s energy crisis is delivering a shock of unprecedented breadth and complexity. The biggest tremors have been felt in the markets for natural gas, coal and electricity — with significant turmoil in oil markets as well, necessitating two oil stock releases of unparalleled scale by IEA member countries to avoid even more severe disruptions.
“With unrelenting geopolitical and economic concerns, energy markets remain extremely vulnerable, and the crisis is a reminder of the fragility and unsustainability of the current global energy system."
The analysis added that “scant evidence" had been found to support claims that climate policies and net-zero commitments have contributed to the rise in energy prices.
Global clean energy investment is set to rise to more than $2 trillion a year by 2030, up by half from current levels, while “international energy markets undergo a profound reorientation in the 2020s as countries adjust to the rupture of Russia-Europe (energy) flows, the IEA said.
On Russia, the IEA said the country, which is the world’s largest fossil fuel exporter, will never regain the share of the global energy supply mix it had before its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s supply of internationally traded energy will fall to 13 per cent by 2030 from about 20 per cent in 2021, the IEA said in a report.
For the first time ever, a WEO scenario based on today’s prevailing policy settings has global demand for every fossil fuel exhibiting a peak or plateau.
In this scenario, coal use falls back within the next few years, natural gas demand reaches a plateau by the end of the decade, and rising sales of electric vehicles (EVs) mean that oil demand levels off in the mid-2030s before ebbing slightly by mid-century, it said.
“This means that total demand for fossil fuels declines steadily from the mid-2020s to 2050 by an annual average roughly equivalent to the lifetime output of a large oilfield," it added.
According to the report, under current policies, the share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix is set to fall from around 80 per cent today to just above 60 per cent by mid-century.
But this pace of change is not fast enough to avert dangerous climate change. The IEA predicts that under current policies, the world is on course for about 2.5°C of warming by the end of the century, chiming with other assessments released by the UN this week. This level of warming poses a serious threat to the stability of ecological systems, scientists warn.
However, the pace of this transition could accelerate if countries do more to cut emissions. Under a scenario where countries fulfil all their climate targets in full and on time, demand for coal, oil and gas all peak by 2030 before gradually falling through to 2050. Under this scenario, climate-induced temperature rise is held to 1.7°C above pre-industrial levels.
