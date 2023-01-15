‘Global green energy capacity needs to grow over 3-fold in next 7 years’

NEW DELHI :President-Designate of the 28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has said that the renewable energy generating capacity needs to the
Addressing the 13th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) assembly, Al Jaber, who is also the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the UAE, reaffirmed the UAE’s full support in advancing IRENA’s mission and said the UAE will continue to be its closest partner and strongest advocate.
“Over the next seven years, we will need to more than triple renewable generating capacity worldwide. The world must move much faster than ever before. And IRENA has a critical role to play in leading that global acceleration across all sectors, all regions and all communities," he said.
“Since its foundation, IRENA has paved the way for the extraordinary growth in renewable energy capacity that we have seen worldwide. IRENA has been at the forefront of this growth, guiding supportive policies and encouraging new technologies that have led to lowered costs," he added.
Al Jaber further said that last year renewables accounted for 81% of all new energy capacity and the sector is now on course to expand more in the next five years, than over the last twenty years combined.
“With wind and solar now the most affordable new energy sources, the economic case has already been proven."
To meet the scale and pace of change, IRENA will need to adapt and innovate, according to the president designate of COP28. He cited the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform (ETAF), which was launched on the sidelines of COP 26, as a good example of this and noted that the UAE has already committed to $400 million in initial funding to support the platform which is helping to target funding for emerging economies.
“Seventeen years ago, we (UAE) launched a plan to explore its potential, and the benefits soon became clear. We have built the world’s largest and lowest cost solar arrays that are fundamental to our net zero development pathway. We have also invested $50 billion in renewable energy, on six continents around the world. Through these investments we have seen that you can be pro-climate and pro-growth,“ he said.
He extended an open invitation for partnership and collaboration to create a paradigm shift for tangible progress and help ensure that COP 28 UAE delivers the needed climate transformation.
The IRENA Assembly brings together heads of governments, ministers and energy decision-makers among its membership and states-in-accession, as well as multilateral organizations, global stakeholders and private actors to take stock of operational plans and policies and highlight the concerted action undertaken to implement the energy transition across countries, regions, and the world.
