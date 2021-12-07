Global LNG supply set to grow as more countries export
Global liquefied-natural gas supply looks set to grow 5.8% this year, as the market recovers from the effects of Covid-19, Fitch Solutions says
Global liquefied-natural gas supply looks set to grow 5.8% this year, as the market recovers from the effects of Covid-19, Fitch Solutions says. It also forecasts annual supply growth to average 6.2% from 2021-2025, as global growth becomes more diversified with Canada, Mexico, Mozambique and Senegal likely joining the list of LNG-exporting countries. While Australian LNG exports may slow, as it focuses more on maintenance and extending the life cycle of existing projects, new LNG supply from producers Qatar, Russia and the U.S. should more than make up for it, Fitch Solutions says.
