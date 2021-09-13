Global oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels next year, OPEC says

Combined with an unchanged supply-growth forecast for its non-cartel counterparts next year and a 200,000 barrel-a-day cut to the same forecast for this year—citing the impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. oil production—OPEC’s estimates signal a tightening oil market. The pace of recovery in oil demand is now expected to be stronger than before and to mostly take place in 2022, after the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant stymied recovery this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}