Mint Explainer | How the GOBARdhan scheme helps in achieving energy security and transition

NEW DELHI: The ministry of petroleum and natural gas launched GOBARdhan, a central sector scheme for development of the compressed biogas (CBG) sector, on Thursday. The ₹23,731 crore scheme provides a framework to accelerate CBG development from FY27 to FY36 and increase domestic biogas production almost 10-fold to 5 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD).
Mint explains how the wider adoption of biogas will help achieve energy security amid a globally volatile crude oil and natural gas market.