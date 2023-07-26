Thirteen railway lines under construction for faster coal transportation: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: The government is constructing 13 railway lines to enhance coal transportation and distribution capabilities, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
New Delhi: The government is constructing 13 railway lines to enhance coal transportation and distribution capabilities, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
In a written reply, the minister said, “Ministry of Coal is coordinating with Ministry of Railways to enhance coal evacuation & distribution capabilities. At present, 13 Railway lines are being constructed in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways for expansion of coal distribution capabilities, which are at various stages of construction."
In a written reply, the minister said, “Ministry of Coal is coordinating with Ministry of Railways to enhance coal evacuation & distribution capabilities. At present, 13 Railway lines are being constructed in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways for expansion of coal distribution capabilities, which are at various stages of construction."
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Furthermore, in line with the objectives of PM Gati Shakti, the ministry of coal has undertaken 67 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects. These projects, aimed at achieving mechanized handling of coal, have a combined capacity of 885 million tonnes (MT).
In three phases, the ministry aims to achieve a capacity of nearly 1 billion tonne (BT) of mechanized coal handling, showcasing the scale and ambition of the initiative.
To support the development of multimodal connectivity and expand the coal distribution capabilities, the ministry of coal has allocated a significant budget of Rs. 26,000 crore for railway projects, Joshi said.
To ensure effective coordination among all stakeholders involved in coal transportation, a dedicated sub-group comprising representatives from the ministry of railways, ministry of power, ministry of coal, and state authorities has been formed.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.