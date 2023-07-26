Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  Thirteen railway lines under construction for faster coal transportation: Pralhad Joshi

Thirteen railway lines under construction for faster coal transportation: Pralhad Joshi

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:45 PM IST Saurav Anand

The ministry of coal has also undertaken 67 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects aimed at achieving mechanized handling of coal

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo: HT)

New Delhi: The government is constructing 13 railway lines to enhance coal transportation and distribution capabilities, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

New Delhi: The government is constructing 13 railway lines to enhance coal transportation and distribution capabilities, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, the minister said, “Ministry of Coal is coordinating with Ministry of Railways to enhance coal evacuation & distribution capabilities. At present, 13 Railway lines are being constructed in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways for expansion of coal distribution capabilities, which are at various stages of construction."

In a written reply, the minister said, “Ministry of Coal is coordinating with Ministry of Railways to enhance coal evacuation & distribution capabilities. At present, 13 Railway lines are being constructed in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways for expansion of coal distribution capabilities, which are at various stages of construction."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Furthermore, in line with the objectives of PM Gati Shakti, the ministry of coal has undertaken 67 First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects. These projects, aimed at achieving mechanized handling of coal, have a combined capacity of 885 million tonnes (MT).

In three phases, the ministry aims to achieve a capacity of nearly 1 billion tonne (BT) of mechanized coal handling, showcasing the scale and ambition of the initiative.

To support the development of multimodal connectivity and expand the coal distribution capabilities, the ministry of coal has allocated a significant budget of Rs. 26,000 crore for railway projects, Joshi said.

To ensure effective coordination among all stakeholders involved in coal transportation, a dedicated sub-group comprising representatives from the ministry of railways, ministry of power, ministry of coal, and state authorities has been formed.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 04:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.