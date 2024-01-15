Hello User
Government cuts windfall tax on crude petroleum to 1,700/tonne effective tomorrow

Reuters

The government has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to 1,700 ($20.53) a tonne from 2,300 a tonne, according to a government notification

The cut in windfall tax on crude petroleum will be effective from January 16, the order said

India has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to 1,700 ($20.53) a tonne from 2,300 a tonne, according to a government notification on Monday.

The cut will be effective from January 16, the order said.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

