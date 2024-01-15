India has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹1,700 ($20.53) a tonne from ₹2,300 a tonne, according to a government notification on Monday.
The cut will be effective from January 16, the order said.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
