India has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹1,700 ($20.53) a tonne from ₹2,300 a tonne, according to a government notification on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cut will be effective from January 16, the order said.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!