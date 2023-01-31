New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that India does not believe that progress and nature cannot go together and thus the government has been increasingly focussing on ’green growth’.

“My government is focusing on green growth and is giving emphasis on connecting the whole world with Mission LiFE," President Murmu said in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2023-24 on 1 February.

The Budget session will have 27 sittings. The first part of the session will conclude on 14 February. Parliament will reconvene on 12 March for the second part of the session and continue till 6 April.

President Murmu said that because of efforts of the central government India’s solar energy capacity has risen 20% in the past eight years. “Today, India ranks fourth in the world in renewable energy capacity. The country has already achieved the target of making 40% of its electricity generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target. This success is going to strengthen our resolve to be Net Zero by the year 2070."

The country is also rapidly progressing towards the target of 20% ethanol blending with petrol.

“The government has also approved Hydrogen Mission recently. This is going to attract investment worth lakhs of crores of rupees in India in the field of green energy. This will result in reducing our dependence on foreign countries for clean energy and also for energy security. Reducing pollution in our cities is also our top priority. Therefore, work is underway on a very large scale for electric mobility," she added.

She added that under the FAME scheme, more than 7,000 electric buses are being added to public transport by the central government in many cities, including the national capital.

In the last eight years, metro network in the country has increased more than three times. Today, metro projects are underway in 27 cities. Similarly, more than 100 new waterways are also being developed across the country. These new waterways will help transform the transport sector in the country.