Government focusing on ‘green growth’: President Murmu1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Today, India ranks fourth in the world in renewable energy capacity. The country has already achieved the target of making 40% of its electricity generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that India does not believe that progress and nature cannot go together and thus the government has been increasingly focussing on ’green growth’.
